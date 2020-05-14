Great River Regional Libraries Offering Curbside Service

UNDATED -- Some libraries in central Minnesota will now be offering curbside service.

The Great River Regional Library system announced Thursday that even though their locations are still closed, people will be able to check out and return items.

Using either the online catalog or the new hotline, 1-833-GET-GRRL (1-833-438-4775), you can request books, movies, and CDs that you want to borrow from your local branch. They will send you an email or give you a call when the items are ready to be picked up.

Curbside book drop-off bins will also be open, and GRRL says due dates are being extended.

The hotline is open from 10:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Fridays, and 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Saturdays.

The curbside service hours are different for each of the 32 locations.