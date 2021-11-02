Great River Regional Library Kicks Off Year End Campaign

ST. CLOUD -- The Great River Regional Library has begun its traditional Year-End Campaign fundraiser.

The library system plans to announce the extension of its 'fines-free efforts for 2022, but say they need the donations now before they can do that. Fines Free is the removal of overdue fines on late materials.

You can make a donation to the campaign on the Great River Regional Library's website.

The system provides library services to 32 public libraries and one to-go system in Benton, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd, and Wright Counties.

Central Minnesotans have access to nearly one million books, CDs and DVDs, 250 public computers, programming, and information services.

