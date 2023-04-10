Great River Children’s Museum Looks to the Next Phase

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Officials at the Great River Children’s Museum are hopeful more construction money will be on the way from St. Paul after a visit from Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan Friday.

Flanagan and other officials were given a tour of the 25,000 square-foot space in downtown St. Cloud and saw artist renderings of what the finished product could look like.

Get our free mobile app

Cassie Miles (l) explains the plans for the future of the Great River Children's Museum. Photo: Jeff McMahon, WJON Cassie Miles (l) explains the plans for the future of the Great River Children's Museum. Photo: Jeff McMahon, WJON loading...

The Great River Children’s Museum moved into the former Liberty Bank building in 2018 and has been planning the future museum since then.

Planners envision a three-story building with eight core interactive exhibits in three areas:

Climber to the Clouds will focus on the weather and the environment of the region.

The Great River highlights the Mississippi River and its importance to the region.

The Headwaters will focus on the outdoors in Minnesota.

Representative Dan Wolgamott says funding for the museum is in the bonding bill passed by the Minnesota House.

I am really excited to share that it was included in the House bonding bill, and the House of Representatives passed that. I know that Senator Putnam and Senate Democrats are ready to get this passed. I know that Lieutenant Governor Flanagan and Governor Walz are ready to get it signed into law. Let's get this going. Let's create these jobs. Let's get this economic development here in St. Cloud.

Once complete, the museum will span over 25,000 square feet.

READ RELATED ARTICLES