Granite City Lumberjacks’ Brad Willner [PODCAST]

The Granite City Lumberjacks are 2-1 on the young season with a one-game weekend coming up against Willmar at Armadillo Deck Sports Arena.

Head coach Brad Willner joined WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" Friday to discuss his team's start to the season, the fan interest (all four of their games have sold out in advance), the influx of players who normally might have played at a higher level and a little look inside his summer.

"Hang Up and Listen" airs Monday through Friday from 1-2 p.m. on WJON.