I can't believe we've reached this point of winter/spring where the Minnesota State Fair enters the conversation, but we are there! This morning the Minnesota State Fair announced a Grandstand act coming in 2023, and it's a good one. The Chicks will be playing the Grandstand Friday, August 25th, at 7pm!

The Chicks are stopping at the Great Minnesota Get-Together as part of their THE CHICKS: World Tour 2023. Accompanying The Chicks on their world tour is special guest Wild Rivers.

Tickets for the show will be going on sale this week, and you are going to want to bookmark this link!

Tickets will be available for purchase starting Friday morning at 10am, and you'll want to use the link above.

Ticket prices for the Grandstand show at the Minnesota State Fair did go up a little from last year, and prices for The Chicks show start at $77.

If you aren't familiar with The Chicks, I've left a few of their music videos below, as well as one from Wild Rivers.

In terms of other Grandstand entertainment who else is playing? So far just Duran Duran has been announced to play the Grandstand. Duran Duran is expected to play Thursday, August 31 with tickets to that show starting at $77.

The 2023 Minnesota State Fair will be running from August 24 - Labor Day, September 4!