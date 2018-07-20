Granary Near St. Joseph Destroyed by Fire

ST. JOSEPH -- An old abandoned granary was destroyed by fire. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says the call came in just before 6:00 p.m. Thursday for a fire on County Road 3 in St. Wendel Township, about four miles north of St. Joseph.

Darian Bartos of Avon says he was working in his garage when he noticed the granary just over the property line was on fire. By the time deputies arrived the fire was almost out and the granary was destroyed.

The owners of the granary are Ramona and Duane Hanauer of Avon.

The cause of the fire is not known.