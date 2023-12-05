Grace Martha Lytle, 87, Sartell

January 9, 1936 - December 2, 2023

A life so beautifully lived, shall be beautifully remembered.

Grace Martha Lytle, age 87 of Sartell, passed away peacefully Saturday, December 2nd at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Please join us for a Celebration of Life on December 15th at Sacred Heart Parish, 2875 10th Ave NE, Sauk Rapids, Visitation 10:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m.

After Mass, please join Family and Friends with a light menu being served.