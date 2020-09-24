Grace Klein, 95, Princeton

March 29, 1925 - September 21, 2020

A Graveside Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at 1:00 PM at Oak Knoll Cemetery, Princeton, MN, for Grace Klein, 95 of Princeton, who passed away peacefully on September 21, 2020, at the Elim Home, Princeton.

Grace was born to the late Elmer and Jennie (Gunderson) Holland on March 29, 1925, in Chicago, IL. She attended Park Rapids High School and graduated in 1943. She married Gerald Klein in Park Rapids, MN, in 1960. Grace worked in the field of accounting for various companies for many years.

Grace enjoyed hunting, fishing, the outdoors, canning, raising horses, and gardening.

Grace is survived by her daughters, Madelyn (Joseph) Moeller of Roseville and Beverly Wiedewitsch of Princeton; son, Bill (Kris) Smith of Princeton; five grandchildren, Tim, Eric, Justin, Travis, and Ehren; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Fuller of Park Rapids; and brothers, Ren Holland of Little Falls and Royce Holland of Dorset.

Grace was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gerald; and brothers, Elmer and Raymond Holland.