Grace “Babs” M. Solarz, 86, Albany

June 17, 1936 - June 19, 2022

attachment-Grace Solarz loading...

Grace M. “Babs” Solarz, age 86 of Albany passed away peacefully with her family at her side on June 19, 2022 at Edenbrook Nursing Home in St. Cloud. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, June 22 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Albany. Pastor Anthony Christoffels will officiate. Visitation will be at 10:00 AM on Thursday, June 22 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Albany. Burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, Minnesota.

Known as “Babs” by her sibling and friends, Grace was born June 17, 1936 to Theodore “Ted” and Grace (Christen) Lemke in Farming Township. She attended a Lutheran country school near her home through eighth grade. On June 26, 1954 she married Felix Solarz at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Farming Township. Grace was a homemaker. She spent many hours each year canning and freezing produce form her large garden. Grace had a talent for baking homemade cakes and decorating them for special occasions such as birthdays, weddings and anniversaries. Grace also taught herself how to crochet. She made many beautiful afghans as well as Christmas tree skirts for each of her children, and a baptismal shawl which was worn by her great-grandchildren.

Grace will lovingly be remembered by her daughters, Ginelle “Nellie” (Arvin) Richter of Albany, Rachelle “Bery” (Vern) Voss of St. Joseph; son, Russell (Debra) Solarz of Albany, 6 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandsons; sisters-in-law, Rita Solarz, Karen Solarz; brothers-in-law, Clem (Gail) Solarz.

Grace was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years Felix Solarz; parents, Theodore “Ted” and Grace Lemke; grandson, Ryan Voss; siblings, Verna (Henry) Durband, Howard (Donna) Lemke, Elmer “Wid” Lemke, and Eleanore Miller; in laws, Zachary and Mary Solarz, Herman (Deloris) Solarz, Theodore Solarz, Esther Solarz , Theophil Solarz, Emily Stodalka, Florence Lemke, William “Bill” Miller ; nieces, April Lemke and Linda Brostad; and nephews Darryl, Robert, and Wayne Durband.

Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Saint Cloud.