Governor Walz to Visit Sherco Solar Project

BECKER (WJON News) -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will be in Sherburne County Tuesday.

The governor is helping to mark a milestone at the largest solar project in the Upper Midwest.

The first phase of the Sherco Solar project is now complete. Walz will join Xcel Energy leadership and community members in Sherburne County to mark the completion of the first phase and celebrate Minnesota's progress in transitioning to clean energy.

Once it's fully complete in 2026, the 710-megawatt project will generate enough low-cost, carbon-free electricity to power 150,000 homes. The project moves the state closer to meeting its goal of transitioning to 100 percent clean energy by 2040.

