Governor Walz Prepares for National Guard During Trial

BROOKLYN CENTER -- Governor Tim Walz announced he is preparing the Minnesota National Guard to provide public safety assistance if necessary during the trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter.

The mobilization to readiness follows a request made by the City of Brooklyn Center and Hennepin County.

At this time, the Minnesota National Guard will not be proactively assuming posts throughout the Twin Cities. Should they be needed, Guard members will operate in support of local law enforcement.

Get our free mobile app

The state will provide additional law enforcement resources, including the Minnesota State Patrol, if a coordinated response to aid local law enforcement is necessary.