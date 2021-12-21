Governor Tim Walz and Family Test Positive for COVID

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and his family have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement Tuesday morning, Walz said he, his son, and his wife have all tested positive for COVID despite being fully vaccinated and having received booster shots.

Get our free mobile app

The governor says his son, a ninth-grader, does have mild symptoms, but he and his wife are asymptomatic. Walz says his family is isolating and he will be working from home for now.

He also took the opportunity to encourage people to get tested and vaccinated before carrying out their holiday plans.

The 25 Highest Paying Jobs In Minnesota