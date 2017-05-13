Governor, Leaders Head Out Fishing on the Mississippi River in St. Cloud [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD - There was a lot of smiles and a lot of good natured ribbing Saturday morning as Governor Mark Dayton and other state leaders prepared to wet a line on this fishing opener weekend.

Dayton says it's the best weather that he's had for the opener.

Dayton also joked that he repels fish, so he wasn't expecting to do well.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka joked there could be some negotiations while they shared a pontoon.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka and House Speaker Kurt Daudt at the front of the boat. Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka and House Speaker Kurt Daudt at the front of the boat. Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice loading...

The state leaders had nothing but praise for St. Cloud, and the people who organized this year's Governor's Fishing Opener. House Speaker Kurt Daudt also says the beautiful weather also helps.

The opening send off ceremony was held at Wilson Park in St. Cloud along the Mississippi River. A shore lunch was also planned for the official finishing parties at noon.