Gov. Walz Announces Plan for Remaining Federal COVID Funds

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has announced his plan to spend the remaining funds from the original federal American Rescue Plan funding.

$4 million will go to the Minnesota State Patrol and the Department of Natural Resources.

Nearly $5 million will support the Department of Corrections with staffing shortages.

The Department of Public Safety will provide free cable gun locks across the state at community events, including the Minnesota State Fair.

$7 million will be directed to help the Child Care Assistance Program.

About $7 million will support school-based mental health resources.

Over $5 million will support funding for food shelves, food banks, and meal programs.

$1.5 million to fund grants to school districts and charter schools to increase the diversity of educators.

$7.8 million for the emergency shelters in Hennepin and Ramsey counties. m

$1.9 million for COVID-19 workers' compensation claims from state employees.