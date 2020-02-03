Gordon P. Mettenburg, 66, St. Cloud

November 3, 1953 – February 2, 2020

The Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Gordon P. Mettenburg, age 66 of St. Cloud, will be 10:30 AM, Saturday, February 8th 2020 at St. Michaels Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Burial will be in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Gordon died unexpectedly at home in his sleep. There will be a time for friends and family to gather after 9:30 AM Saturday at the church. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Gordon was born November 3, 1953 to LeRoy and Rita (Suek) Mettenburg. He graduated from Technical High school in 1972 and then he graduated from the St. Cloud Vocational School as a machinist. After his graduation, he began working for Dezurik in Sartell where he stayed for over 40 years. Gordon retired in 2018. He was a member of St. Michaels Catholic Church and the Machinist Local 623.

He is survived by his mother, Rita Mettenburg, St. Cloud; his brothers and sisters; Doris (Rob Holland) Mettenburg, St. Cloud; Gerald (Jane) Mettenburg, San Antonio, TX; Diane (Pat) Wells, Inver Grove Heights; Karl (Barb Landowski) Mettenburg, Apple Valley; and his nieces and nephew: Jennifer, Sarah (Peyton); Audrey (Garrett), Melissa (Aaron), & Connor.

Gordon is preceded in death by his father LeRoy Mettenburg and sisters Eileen Mettenburg and Barbara Louise Mettenburg.