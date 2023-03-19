Gophers Name New Head Coach For Women’s Basketball Team
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- The University of Minnesota has announced their new head women's basketball coach.
The team is hiring Dawn Plitzuweit to become the 13th head coach in Minnesota History. She replaces Lindsay Whalen who was let go after five seasons.
Plitzuweit brings 28 years of coaching experience – 16 as a head coach – to Minnesota and has been the head coach of winning teams at West Virginia, South Dakota, Northern Kentucky and Grand Valley State.
She has totaled 15 winning seasons, nine 20-win seasons and two 30-win campaigns. Her teams have reached the postseason in 15 of her 16 seasons as a head coach and have competed in the last four NCAA Tournaments.
The University and Plitzuweit have agreed to a six-year term, which is pending Board of Regents approval and the completion of a background check.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Sauk Rapids Citizen of the Year Nominations
- CentraCare Security Guard Life Saving Award
- Pathway for Policing Grant
- ALDI Coming to Sartell
- GREAT Theatre Summer Camps