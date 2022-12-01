Gophers Hosting NCAA Volleyball Tournament this Weekend

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- The highly ranked Gopher women's volleyball team will be hosting some NCAA tournament games this weekend.

The Number 2 seeded Gophers are 20 and 8 overall and will be hosting Southeast Louisiana Friday night at 7:00 p.m.

The winner of that game will play the winner of the game between Number 7 Florida State and Northern Iowa on Saturday night.

Minnesota is making its 27th appearance in the NCAA tournament.

Head Coach Hugh McCutcheon has led the Gophers to two Big Ten Championships and three Final Fours during his tenure.

Get our free mobile app

If the Gophers can win two matches at home this weekend they'll move on to the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 rounds in Austin, Texas on December 8th and 10th.