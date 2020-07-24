Golf Proving Popular During COVID-19 Pandemic

UNDATED -- If there's a silver lining in the coronavirus pandemic, it may be that golf courses are reporting record numbers so far this year.

Minnesota Golf Association spokesman Warren Ryan says golf pros across the state are reporting full tee sheets and a record number of players on the course.

Also, more kids are picking up the game of golf. Ryan says the MGA's "Youth on Course" program has exploded...

Last year we had 4,000 youth members and at this point in time last year, kids played 6,000 rounds. This year we have over 10,000 members and they've posted 37,000 rounds so far this year. So that's an indicator of more kids playing golf.

The MGA tracks the number of rounds played by adult members too and Ryan says those have doubled year-over-year.

Golf equipment has also been flying off the shelves. He says equipment sales are up 30% and golf ball sales are up 20%.