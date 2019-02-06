Go Fly A Kite! In Buffalo on Saturday

BUFFALO -- Us hardy Minnesotans love to embrace our outdoor winter festivals and there's a new one this Saturday down in Buffalo. Their first " Kites on Ice Festival " will be held on the frozen Buffalo Lake from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Chamber of Commerce President Sue Olmscheid says they have some impressive kites lined-up for the day.

Ten to 12 show kite flyers who fly the big 90-foot long -- squid, teddy bears, pigs and cats -- those sorts of things you would imagine with the Macy's Parade in New York, those kinds of size up in the air.

Olmscheid says you can also bring your own kite, there's a build-a-kite workshop for the kids, and sport kite team shows.

The event also includes food trucks, a beer garden, and a cornhole tournament.