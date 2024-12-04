Spotlight: Comedian, Video Game Band Coming to Gnarly Bard

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The first Christmas show at the new Gnarly Bard Theater in downtown St. Cloud is popular.

Owner Bubba Hollenhorst says all of their performances for The Naughty List have sold out. They have six performances over the next two weekends. He says, based on the popularity, next year they will be adding an extra weekend and more shows.

Hollenhorst says he's started to add some events to the Gnarly Bard calendar for early next year including a nationally known comedian.

His name is Andrew Sleighter. He's done stand-up on Conan, he was on Late Night with James Cordon, he's done some writing and sketch appearances on Comedy Central, he was on Last Comic Standing and Dry Bar. Lots and lots of TV credits.

The Pianist Envy Band: An Evening of Ray Charles and Rufus Wainwright will be there on January 18th.

Hollenhorst says there is a unique band coming in February called Custom Controller.

It's a bunch of really great jazz musicians, it's a jazz-rock fusion band that plays video game music from the 80s and 90s Nintendo, Super Nintendo, Sega, Nintendo 64 and they do it in a jazz-rock fusion way. I've seen them before and it is so great.

To buy tickets to upcoming shows, you can go to the Gnarly Bard Theater website.

READ RELATED ARTICLES