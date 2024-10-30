Spotlight: Halloween, Music, Christmas At Gnarly Bard Theater

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A costume party, and a couple live bands are on tap at the Gnarly Bard Theater in downtown St. Cloud.

Monster's Ball Halloween Costume Party and Concert is this Saturday. Tickets are limited to just 100 people and cost $40 each.

Owner Bubba Hollenhorst says he's bringing back a popular singer on Saturday, November 16th.

The fabulous Leslie Vincent came up and did this show in the spring, she also performed at Granite City Radio Theater, and was out at Joetown Rocks. The Carole King & Amy Winehouse show sold out in April, people really liked it, so we decided to bring it back.

Tickets are $20 in advance. About half of the tickets have been sold already for that performance.

Several popular local musicians are bringing their new band to the Gnarly Bard Theater in downtown St. Cloud.

Tommy Vee, Michael Shynes and their new band, they've been playing for maybe a year, it's called The Long Way Home, it's an Americana, Rocky, Country band with a bunch of great local musicians. They are playing the night before Thanksgiving.

Hollenhorst says tickets are $40 each for that show on Wednesday, November 27th.

Their Christmas show called The Naughty List, a sketch comedy show, will be the first two weekends in December starting on December 6th. The 90-minute show has six performances, but two or three of them are already almost sold out.

