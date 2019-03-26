Gloria J. Metzger, 81, Becker

June 6, 1937 - March 24, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Becker for Gloria J. Metzger, age 81, who passed away Sunday surrounded by her family at the Good Samaritan Home in Howard Lake. Fr. Michael Kellogg will officiate and burial will be at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Becker. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Saturday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker.

Gloria was born June 6, 1937 in St. Cloud to Phillip & Maymie (Kampa) Woolhouse. She married Fred Metzger on Nov. 26, 1955 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Becker. Gloria was a homemaker and also worked a variety of other jobs. She lived in the Becker area most of her life. She was a member of Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church and Becker American Legion Post #193 Auxiliary. Gloria enjoyed gardening, crocheting, canning, baking, cooking, riding bike, walking, water aerobics, and polka dancing. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a hard worker, outgoing, feisty, and had a good sense of humor.

Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Fred of Becker; children, Kim Lutz of Becker, Teresa Metzger of Becker, Mary (Dan) Loegering of Big Lake, Gary Metzger of Big Lake, and Chip (Angie) Metzger of Becker; siblings, Joannie (Dave) Schram of Louisville, TX, Butch Woolhouse of Clear Lake, Larry (Cindy) Woolhouse of Becker, Kathy (Glenn) Wolfe of Becker, and Linda (Steve) Erickson of Becker; 18 grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren. Gloria was preceded in death by her parents; son, Greg in 2015; and son-in-law, Dwain Lutz.