Glenyce Clara Bretz, 89, Sauk Rapids

February 9, 1930 - May 14, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home Chapel in Sauk Rapids for Glenyce Clara Bretz, age 89, who passed away Tuesday, at Good Shepherd Community in Sauk Rapids. Father Ralph Zimmerman, will officiate. Entombment will be at Assumption Mausoleum in St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids, MN, and one hour prior to the services Saturday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home Chapel.

Glenyce was born February 9, 1930, in Wadena, MN, to Glen & Anne (Reger) Andrie. She married Edmund Bretz on November 21, 1950. They lived in Wadena, moving to Morris in 1964, then in Paynesville, from 1995-2014, and at home in Sauk Rapids after that until Glenyce moved to Good Shepherd for the last 3.5 years. Glenyce worked as a homemaker and at various jobs including bookkeeper, bank teller, and library assistant at University of Minnesota Morris. She and Edmund were members of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Sauk Rapids. Glenyce was a great cook, enjoyed sewing, and spending time with her family. Music was a talent and passion. She loved to sing, had perfect pitch, and could play any song she had just heard on the piano. She had a beautiful voice, singing at every one of her children’s weddings, and at many other weddings, funerals, and church services. She enjoyed productions, attending many of her grandchildren’s various events and concerts with great joy. She recognized the importance of education, was a life-long learner, and encouraged all of her children to pursue advanced education.

Survivors include her children, Chuck of Sauk Rapids, Debi Myhra of Omaha, NE, Jackie (Tony) Thielen of Omaha, NE, Mickie (John) Bisek of St. Paul, Renee (David) Malmskog of Moorhead, Pam (Dean) Thielen of Elkhorn, NE, and Kelly (Daniel Rydel) Bretz of Maplewood; brother, Thomas (Sharon) Andrie of Bloomington; 15 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Glenyce was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edmund, on Nov. 19, 2018; and brother, Dale Andrie.