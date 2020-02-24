Glenn H. Joplin, 82, St. Joseph

August 11, 1937 - February 22, 2020

Glenn Joplin died on February 22, 2020 at Talamore in St. Cloud.

Glenn was born on August 11, 1937 in Mena, Arkansas to parents Virgie and Gaylord Joplin. The family migrated to California during the dust bowl days of the dirty 30s. Glenn supported himself through school picking plums and peaches and later as a peach inspector for the California Peach Advisory Board. He graduated from Marysville High School and the University of California Berkeley.

Glenn was awarded a fellowship at the University of Minnesota where he met his wife, Julie Gerber at a dance at Coffman Union. They were still dancing together at the Glenwood Ballroom in Minnesota 50 years later.

His career in psychology and social work included positions at Stillwater Prison, Highfields in New Jersey, Red Wing Training School, Thistledew Camp in Togo, Minnesota, Northeast Regional Correctional Center in Twig, and at Woodland Center and the Regional Treatment Center in Wilmar. He was a humanitarian and advocate for programs that would make a difference for youth in trouble with the law, the mentally ill, and chemically dependent.

Glenn farmed in Big Stone County for 13 years and each of his three children learned to pull a calf, cultivate a row of corn and walk beans. He served on the HRA and Ortonville School Boards. He was invited by Walter Mondale to attend a meeting at the White House with Jimmy Carter to discuss farm policy.

In retirement he apprenticed with Master Potter, Bill Gossman, and after 2 years opened The Pottery Workshop in New London where he perfected the art of crystalline glazes. After moving to St. Cloud he became an accomplished woodworker with the help of the Whitney Center wood shop experts.

A highlight of Glenn’s life was being able to share his California coastline and St. John’s snorkeling experiences with his five beloved grandchildren, Jacey, Avery, Drew, Alex and Madelyn.

Glenn is survived by his wife, Julie; children, Mark (Melissa), Andrea (Scott Schroeder) and Amelia “MJ”; grandchildren; sisters and brothers-in-law. Christine, Irene, Warren, Allen and Ardith; nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bruce; brother-in-law, Lauren Sansness; nephews, Dean Sansness and Richard Joplin.

In memory of Glenn, visit the live cams at Monterey Bay Aquarium and contribute to ocean research and advocacy in lieu of flowers.

Memorial Services will be private.