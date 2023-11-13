Give to the Max Day is Thursday in Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Minnesota's annual day of giving is coming up this week. Give to the Max Day is this Thursday.
Deputy Executive Director Jenna Ray says they've raised a lot of money for nonprofits across the state since it launched 15 years ago.
Since 2009 Minnesotans have donated more than $290 million to more than 10,000 organizations. We feel the impact of that giving every day. That giving powers the work of organizations that are making life better here in Minnesota.
You don't have to wait until Thursday to donate to your favorite cause, every day from November 1st through this Wednesday one lucky charity will randomly win a $500 prize grant from Give to the Max.
On Thursday hourly grant prizes will range from $500 up to $10,000.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Year Round Allegiant Service Returning to St. Cloud Airport
- St. Cloud's Zonta Christmas House Showcasing Holiday Displays
- Civil Engineer Uses Drone to Reunite Lost Dog, Owner in St. Cloud
- Quite Oaks Providing Hospice Care in St. Cloud for 15 Years
- St. Joseph Preparing for County Road 75 Bridge Closure
LOOK: Counties with the most bridges in dire need of repair in Minnesota
Gallery Credit: Stacker