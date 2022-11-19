Girls Swimming State Results; Melrose’s Drossel Wins a State Title

The girls State swimming and diving meet concluded Saturday at the University of Minnesota Aquatics Center.

In Class AA swimming... 200 yard freestyle relay the Sartell-St. Stephen team of Madeline Francois, Emma Yao, Megann Jobin, and Holly Lenarz finished 9th. Sartell-St. Stephen's Emma Yao placed 8th in the 100 yard breaststroke.

The final AA team standings...Edina placed 1st... Sartell-St. Stephen was 10th.

The final A teams standings...Visitation placed 1st...Melrose was 8th, ROCORI was 17th, Tech was 19th, Foley was 24th and Sauk Rapids-Rice finished 36th.

Results from Friday

Melrose's Hailey Drossel won a Class A state title in the 100 yard breaststroke with a time of 1:03.73

Diving... Sartell-St. Stephen's Hailey Westrup finished tied for 7th place in the State Class AA 1-meter diving final. Becker's Lauren Woelfel placed 10th and ROCORI's CeCe Woods placed 11th in the Class A 1-meter diving finals Friday.

Class AA Swimming results...Sartell-St. Stephen's Holly Lenarz placed 8th in the 200 yard IM and she placed 3rd in the 500 yard freestyle. In the 50 yard freestyle Sartell-St. Stephen's Madeline Francois placed 5th.

Class A Swimming results...In the 200 yard medley relay St. Cloud Tech placed 11th participating in the B Final. The Tech team consisted of Katelyn Siers, Aliina Gustin, Kierstyn Nelson and Sydney Gustin. In the 200 freestyle event Foley's Ellie Kilgard finished 6th. In the 200 IM Izzy Westling of Cathedral-St. John's Prep placed 10th. In the 50 yard freestyle Megan Willenbring of ROCORI placed 11th.

In the 100 yard butterfly Kierstyn Nelson of Tech placed 12th. Ellie Kilgard of Foley placed 8th in the 500 yard freestyle. Claire Westling of Cathedral-St. John's Prep finished 13th and Emily Mclachlan of Albany placed 16th.

In the 200 yard freestyle relay the ROCORI team of Laney Schneider, Chelsea Willenbring, Ariana Outhwaite and Megan Willenbring placed 9th. The Sauk Rapids team of Jadeyn Stover, Kaytlin Bittman, Ally Lucas and Vivian Tangen placed 12th.

Katelyn Siers of Tech placed 9th, Taba Kuhl of Cathedral-St. John's Prep placed 12th and Katie Spanier of Albany placed 16th in the 100 yard backstroke.

In the 400 yard freestyle relay the ROCORI team of Laney Schneider, Chelsea Willenbring, Ariana Outhwaite and Megan Willenbring placed 10th, the Tech team of Aliina Gustin, Maggie Cole, Katelyn Siers and KIerstyn Nelson placed 13th and the Cathedral-St. John's Prep team of Claire Westling, Olivia Scheeler, Madelyn Doschadis, and Izzy Westling placed 16h.