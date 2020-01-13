Gilbert H. Hagemeier, 90, Farming

September 10, 1929 - January 11, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020 at St. Catherine’s Oratory in Farming, MN for Gilbert H. Hagemeier age 90, who died Saturday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Inurnment will be in the St. Catherine’s Cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the Oratory.

Gilbert was born on September 10, 1929 in Farming, MN to Eugene and Elizabeth (Rolfes) Hagemeier. He married Margaret Wuertz on October 22, 1951 in Lake Henry. Gilbert enjoyed farming, socializing and being with his family. He also enjoyed fishing trips; especially spearing in the winter, playing cards and trips to the casino.

Survivors include his children, Ron (Deb), Ruth (Paul) Roufs, Tim (Barb), Joyce (Vern) Dingmann, Terry (Sandy), Jesse (Lucy); grandchildren, Peter, Katie, Brad, Lisa, Joey, Max, Brianna, Cole; step-grandchildren, Todd, Tim; great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Macyn, Reed, Makara and Amoni.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret; brothers, Bert, Leander, Urban and his sister, Sally Linn.