Gilbert “Gib” R. Weihs, 90, St. Cloud

November 17, 1933 - February 16, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 23, 2024 at St. John Cantius Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Gilbert “Gib” R. Weihs, age 90, of St. Cloud, who passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, February 16, 2024. Reverend Virgil Helmin will officiate. Entombment, with full military honors, will be in Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at St. John Cantius Catholic Church in St. Cloud.

Gib was born on November 17, 1933 to Anthony and Rose (Kloskowski) Weihs in St. Cloud, Minnesota. He grew up in the St. Cloud area and attended St. Cloud Cathedral High School. In 1957, he was drafted into the United States Army and Honorably Served his country until his discharge from the United States Army Reserve in 1963. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Romana “Bunny” L. Veenstra on February 3, 1962 at St. John Cantius Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Gib served the City of St. Cloud as a Policeman from 1960 until his retirement in 1983. After his retirement he served as the Head of Security at Crossroads Mall in Waite Park for eight years. He was a member of St. John Cantius Catholic Church.

Gib was a loving father and grandfather and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed going hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed collecting firearms, going to the shooting range, carpentry and working on cars. He will be remembered for his good sense of humor, for always having a smile on his face and love of his family.

He is survived by his children, Lisa Landwehr, Karen Weihs, Michael (Amy); grandchildren, Kelly (Jason) Stice, Eric (Brittany) Morford, Ryan (Audry) Morford, and Tyler (fiancé, Lindsey) Morford; and relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; loving wife of 50 years, Bunny; and sister, Rita (Marvin) Condon.

A special thank you to the staff of CentraCare Hospice for their loving and compassionate care of Gib.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.