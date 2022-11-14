GIANT Light Show in Minnesota Opens This Weekend (19th)

Every year I look around for all of the light shows for the holidays. Both on homes and also the commercial light tours and shows. One could argue that some people put up their Christmas lights a bit early. I know the best thing to do is to put them up while it's still relatively warm out, but lighting them up could wait until closer to Thanksgiving, but to each their own.

With that said, one of the biggest light shows for the holidays is opening this coming weekend. November 19th Bentleyville in Duluth opens. And it will remain open until December 26th, the day after Christmas. Hours for the walking tour will be Sundays through Thursdays from 5pm to 9pm and Fridays and Saturdays from they will be open an extra hour. Tours run from 5 to 10pm. For opening night, Santa will be skydiving into Bentleyville! That event will happen at 4:55pm on the 19th.

Get our free mobile app

There are a couple of ways to enjoy the light tour. If you are really kind of a wuss (I say that nicely because I'm a little like that) and would like to stay warm, there is a helicopter tour that you can take and fly over Bentleyville.

Most people will opt to just walk through, see the lights, drink some hot chocolate or a hot toddy (your choice) and take in all of the light displays on your own time. From previous experience, make sure to dress warmly if you are going to do the walking tour. I went when it was just under 30 degrees. Relatively warm for Minnesota in December, right? I was not dressed warmly enough. I did the whole hat, boots, gloves and a winter coat. I needed some snow pants too... or something. Cold legs and butt! But the light displays were awesome! Just prepare yourself.