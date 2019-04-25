Get Artsy in St. Cloud This Weekend [PODCAST]

The Midwest Handmade MN Maker Fair is taking place in St. Cloud at Rivers Edge Convention this Saturday and Sunday. Alyssa Hayes from Explore Minnesota talked with Jerry Carlson and I today on WJON about that. The event is free and open to the public and is for those who are creative and artsy.

Alyssa also talked about the 100 Mile Garage Sale to be held in Winona May 2-5. We touched on Turkey hunting and the Waterfall season too. Learn more at exploreminnesota.com .