January 14, 1938 - December 7, 2025

Gerome “Jerry” George Henkemeyer, age 87, of St. Cloud, Minnesota, passed away on December 7 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House, surrounded by the deep affection of his family. Born on January 14, 1938, in Sauk Rapids to Walter and Marie Henkemeyer, Jerry was the fifth of fourteen children. Growing up in a lively household shaped his sense of responsibility, resilience, and humor. He attended Sauk Rapids and Cathedral High Schools, where he began building the friendships and passions that remained important to him throughout his life.

Jerry served his country with distinction in the 82nd Airborne Division out of Fort Liberty, previously Fort Bragg. The discipline and pride he carried from his Army service became guiding influences in the years that followed. After returning home, he was encouraged by his older brother, Ken, to pursue an education. Following that advice, Jerry used the GI Bill to enroll at St. Cloud State University, a decision that opened doors he could not have imagined.

At St. Cloud State, Jerry became a dedicated and accomplished student athlete. He played baseball for the Huskies from 1967 to 1970, a period in which the team won or shared three NIC championships. The 1969 squad finished third at the NAIA National Tournament, and in 1970, at age 32, Jerry became the oldest letter winner in SCSU baseball, batting .390 for the season. He also briefly played on the 1967 Husky football team, until an career ending injury, that won the NIC championship. Jerry maintained a strong bond with the university over the years, chairing the Community Foundation Campaign in 1989 and continuing to support SCSU, and its athletic programs with pride and gratitude. He was inducted into the university’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 2004.

In 1969, Jerry married Kathryn “Kit” Roe, whose steadiness, insight, and partnership became the foundation of his adult life. Together, they shared fifty-six years marked by mutual respect, humor, and a devotion to family. Kit remains the center of a large and loving family that includes four sons. Scott, born in 1973, Jeff, born in 1977, and twins Chris and Steve, born in 1978, four partners-in-law, and six grandchildren. Jerry found immense joy in his grandchildren Owen, Mya, Vivian, Willa, Gavin, and Monica. Nothing pleased him more than watching them grow into their own personalities.

Jerry’s early professional life was rooted in service and compassion. He worked as a special education and mathematics teacher at the St. Cloud Children’s Home, where he supported students with special needs and disabilities. His patience, steadiness, and gentle humor helped create a positive space for young people who needed it most.

Later, Jerry joined his younger brother Phil in jointly leading Park Refuse in 1978. Together, they built a strong and respected business known for reliability and connection to the community. They sold the company in 1989. Jerry continued consulting for several years refusing to fully retire.

Jerry treasured his personal pursuits, especially fishing on quiet Minnesota and Canadian lakes, golfing with friends and family, and watching sports of all kinds. He was an enthusiastic and faithful spectator of both college and professional athletics. Whether enjoying a game on television or sharing commentary with his sons, he found lasting satisfaction in the spirit of competition.

Jerry is survived by his wife Kit, his sons Scott and spouse Sarah with children Owen and Willa, Jeff and spouse Evelyn with children Vivian and Monica, Chris and partner Matthew, and Steve and spouse Megan with children Mya and Gavin. He is also survived by his brothers, David and Leroy, and his sisters Mary, Carol and Linda, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends who valued his warmth, generosity and humor.

He is preceded in death by his parents Marie and Walter, his brothers Harold, Ken, Dick, Phil, Wayne and Wally, and his sisters Shirley and Eileen.

Jerry lived a life defined by hard work, commitment, and a profound love for family. His legacy endures in the people he encouraged and in the family who will remember him with deep gratitude and affection. The family extends heartfelt thanks to the Coburn Cancer Center—especially Dr. Donald Jurgens, Dr. Chris Miller, Dr. Hilary Ufearo, and the entire staff—as well as to Element Dermatology, including Barry LaBine and staff, for their compassion, care, and exceptional support during this difficult time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations in Jerry’s memory may be made to Quiet Oaks Hospice House and First Presbyterian Church, with sincere appreciation