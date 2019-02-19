Gerard James Larson (Jerry), 63, rural Foley

December 21, 1955 - February 14, 2019

Gerard James Larson (Jerry), age 63, of rural Foley, passed away at his home surrounded by family members on Thursday, February 14th. A memorial service, celebration of life will be held Sunday, February 24th, at Jack & Jim's event center in Duelm from 1 to 6 p.m.

Jerry was born December 21, 1955 at the St. Cloud Hospital, to Duane & Evelyn Larson. He grew up in the Foley area where he graduated from Foley High School. He attended St. Cloud State University for two years. Jerry met the love of his life, Denise Patricia Stanton, and they were united in marriage June 16, 1979. They were blessed with four sons and enjoyed raising them at their country home. Jerry was an extremely hard worker, loyal employee, and could always be counted on in any situation. He was employed for many years as a stone mason for K. Johnson construction. He was also a talented drummer and vocalist for several local bands. Most notably "The Big D Band" and "Pearl White". Jerry loved all kinds of music and enjoyed playing the "special needs" Christmas party at the Foley American Legion.

Jerry lived life to the fullest extent. He was an avid sports fan, loved to socialize, play cards, throw horse shoes, and do anything for his 3 grand children. He was also a talented craftsman who liked to build small detailed projects such as castles and log cabins, which remain part of his legacy.

Jerry is survived by his wife; Denise, sons; Justin, Matthew, Andrew, and Jared. Sisters; Mary Kay, Diane, and Karen. Grandchildren; Alosha, Aryan, and Isis. Many in-laws, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his Mother, Father, and Brothers Gary and Terry.