February 3, 1931 - March 13, 2025

Geraldine Marie Peterson, 94 year old resident of Hillman, passed away at St. Cloud Hospital on Thursday, March 13.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, April 3 at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Family Catholic Church Bull Dog Lake.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Thursday at the church.

The burial will be held in the parish cemetery.