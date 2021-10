Geraldine Kammermeyer, 100, Pierz

September 20, 1921 - September 30, 2021

Geraldine Kammermeyer, 100-year-old resident of Pierz, passed away September 30, 2021 at the Pierz Villa. Per her request no services will be planned.

Geraldine Farrell was born on September 20, 1921 to Owen and Flossie (Hamner) Farrell in Hibbing. She graduated from the Hibbing High School. Geraldine worked at the airport and Herberger's before getting married. She married Edward Kammermeyer on November 7, 1944. The couple had one daughter. Geraldine loved to go shopping, which she did every day.

Geraldine is survived by her daughter, Gwen (Ken) Packer; grandchildren, Darlene Rahn, Durene Packer; sisters, Mary Jane Johnson, Patsy (Bob) Cafourek; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, parents-in-law, 4 brothers, and 2 sisters.