Geraldine “Geri” Rose Wensmann, 81, Albany

March 28, 1941 – July 21, 2022

Geraldine “Geri” Rose Wensmann, age 81 of Albany passed away on July 21 at St. Cloud Hospital. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 AM on Wednesday, July 27 at Church of Seven Dolors in Albany with a visitation one hour prior to services. Visitation on Tuesday, July 26, from 4-7 PM at the church. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Geri was born on March 28, 1941, in Melrose MN to Alphonse and Rose (Thieschafer) Klaphake. She graduated from Melrose High School in 1958. She married DeWayne Joseph Schiffler on May 30, 1963, in St Rosa. Geri and DeWayne made their home in Albany and together owned Schiffler Farm Equipment and Schiffler Bus Service. Geri did whatever was necessary to keep the businesses operating efficiently. She especially enjoyed driving bus and seeing all the children. Prior to assuming ownership of the business in 1975 Geri worked for Hockert Dentistry for 11 years. Geri was proud of her ability to balance her roles as a mother, wife and a professional.

Community service was important to Geri. She was very active in the Albany community including Albany Chamber member, member of the Mother of Mercy Auxiliary, Holy Family School Board and very proud to be an Albany City Council member. Her goal was to make a difference in her community.

DeWayne passed away in 2003. Their 40 years of marriage were blessed with three children. Geri married Urban Wensmann on August 26, 2006 in Albany. Together they shared 16 years of marriage, companionship and love.

Survived by her husband, Urban of Albany; children, Karen (Michael) Franke (Christopher and Elizabeth) of Maplewood, Nancy (Richard) Wehseler (Caroline, Benjamin, Eleanor) of Spicer, Greg (Jennifer) Schiffler (Tyler, Abigail) of Maplewood; step-children, Regina (Alan) Rose (Kayla, Bradley, Jade, Mikhel) of Kansas, Shelly Clubine (Sean, Chad, Cassandra) of Virginia, Joseph (Tami) Wensmann of Missouri, Alicia (Steve) Wright (Kayla, Aaron) of Kansas, Natalie (Dave) Wonnell (Sydney, Reagan, Ellison, Madelyn) of Kansas; 10 step-great-grandchildren; siblings, Viola Borgerding, Jerome Klaphake, Julie Moening and John Klaphake.

Preceded in death by her parents, husband, DeWayne Schiffler, infant grandchild, Margaret Wehseler, infant brother, Oswald Klaphake, brother, Gilbert Klaphake and sister, Arlene Van Beck.