Geraldine E. Ostendorf, 76, St. Cloud

April 29, 1946 - March 19, 2023

Geraldine Elizabeth Ostendorf, age 76, St. Cloud, MN, died Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Good Shepherd Senior Community, Sauk Rapids, MN.

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Geraldine’s life will be on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM, at the Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. The service will be live streamed. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, Waite Park, MN.

Geraldine was born April 29, 1946 in Rush City, MN to John and Lorretta (Schwegel) Feldhous. She married Roger E. Ostendorf on August 4, 1965 at Mary of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rockville, MN. Geraldine was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. She enjoyed knitting, sewing and crocheting.

Survivors include son, Michael (Angela) Ostendorf of St. Cloud, MN; daughter, Sabrina (Dennis) Vossen of Coon Rapids, MN; sisters, Mary Ann (Dale) Lamminen of Wisconsin, Dolores Kloss of St. Cloud, MN; Alvina (Ron) Tupper of St. Cloud, MN; Linda Eisenschenk of St. Cloud, MN; Marlene Zenzen of North Carolina; Jane (Francis) Peterson of Illinois; Judy (Dennis) Hommerding of St. Cloud, MN; Elaine (Duane) Ebensteiner of Albany MN; brother, Kevin Feldhous of Cold Spring, MN; grandchildren, Sydney, Devyn and Tyler Vossen; and grandpets, Belle, Snowey, Artemis and Paris.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Roger on November 22, 2020, sons Robert on June 21, 2017 and Craig on December 25, 2016.