Geraldine C. “Jerry” Chmieleski, 98, formerly of St. Cloud

March 6, 1925 - March 27, 2023

Geraldine C. “Jerry” Chmieleski, age 98, formerly of St. Cloud, passed away on Monday, March 27, 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at St. Mary’s Cathedral Upper Church. Reverend Brady Keller will officiate. Visitation will be held at the Church at 9:30, Service at 10:30 followed by the burial at Assumption Cemetery.

Geraldine was born on March 6, 1925 to Frank and Louise (Hoffmann) Stang in St. Cloud, she was united in marriage to Victor J. Chmieleski on September 16, 1948 at St, Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. Together they owned and operated the Ben Franklin Variety Store in Chillicothe, Missouri. For many years, Jerry also served as the Vice President of Citizens Bank in Chillicothe, until her retirement. Victor and Jerry lived in various states and eventually retired to Mission, Texas. During the summer, they enjoyed coming back to St. Cloud. Jerry eventually settled at Woodcrest of Country Manor in St. Joseph. She was a member of St. Mary’s Cathedral.

Jerry was a loving aunt and great-aunt who enjoyed spending time with her family and especially her many nieces and nephews. She also enjoyed playing Bridge and watching the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals, Minnesota Vikings, and Twins. She will be remembered for her hard work ethic and dedication to her Catholic faith, especially through the recitation of the Rosary.

Jerry is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Victor and siblings, Marvin Stang, Melvin Stang, Mary Lou Mikel and Donna Schmid.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the charity of your choice.