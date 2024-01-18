Gerald T. “Jerry” Diedrich, 75, St. Cloud

April 2, 1948 - January 16, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Gerald T. “Jerry” Diedrich, age 75, of St. Cloud, who passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 after a miraculous battle with heart disease. Reverend Derek Wiechmann will officiate. Burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery with full military honors.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services on Tuesday at the church. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.

Jerry was born on April 2, 1948 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Albin and Marie (Woods) Diedrich. He served honorably in the United States Army in the 31st Engineers as a Motor Pool Mechanic (attending many reunions). Jerry married Irene P. Lehnen April 17, 1971 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville. He worked for the Stearns County Highway Department for many years, retiring as a supervisor. Jerry was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, St. Cloud VFW Post #428, Sauk Rapids American Legion Post #254, and the AMVETS Post #11.

He enjoyed camping, fishing, deer hunting, playing cards (mostly 500), St. Augustine’s breakfast (known for chocolate donuts), and bowling. Jerry was known for his light heartedness. He especially loved the time spent with his family.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Irene; daughter, Tina (Todd) Von Eschen of Sauk Rapids; granddaughters, Ellyse, Kaitlyn, Alyvia; siblings, Albin (Rosie) Diedrich of St. Joseph, Carole Keller of Plymouth, Jim (Carol) Diedrich of Sauk Rapids, Jan (Bob) Vadnais of Proctor, Mary Kaye (Tom) Masters of Shoreview, Cheri (Vern) Nies of St. Cloud; godchildren, Ross, Mary, Kari, Aaron; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Michael; sister Ruth; and brother-in-law, Jerome.

A Special Thank You to the Staff of the Adult Day Healthcare at the V.A. (both past and present) and St. Croix Hospice for all the care given to Jerry.