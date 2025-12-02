July 8, 1948 - November 28, 2025

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Family will be having private services for Gerald “Jerry” O. Peterson, age, 77 who passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, November 28, 2025. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Jerry was born July 8, 1948 in Detroit, MI to Harold and Grace (Williams) Peterson. He married Diane Daughtry on September 10, 1966 in Taylor, MI. Jerry worked at Multi Foods/Smuckers where he held many titles and worked his way up to be a plant manager. He enjoyed woodworking and building things. Jerry loved spending time with family, waterskiing, being on the lake, traveling, and riding motorcycles.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 59 years, Diane of Sartell; daughters, Kim (Mike) Hiemenz of St. Joseph, Angie Ross of Wisconsin, Aggie Rudolph of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Randy, Dani, Tony, Laney and Lila; great-grandchildren, Seth, Paige, Baker, Emma, Nova and Luther; and brother, Mike of Michigan.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Carl and Pete.