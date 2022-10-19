Gerald P. Hinkemeyer, 78, Sauk Rapids

January 26, 1944 - October 17, 2022

Memorial Services celebrating the life of Gerald P. Hinkemeyer, 78, of Sauk Rapids will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 21, 2022 at Living Waters Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids. Jerry passed away peacefully with family near on Monday, October 17, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and after 10:00 a.m. on Friday at the church.

Jerry was born on January 26, 1944 in St. Augusta to Theodore and Catherine (Gohman) Hinkemeyer. He graduated from Tech High School and served in the United States National Guard for several years, obtaining the rank of Sergeant. Jerry married Sharon Fleck on November 6, 1965. They resided in Sauk Rapids all of their married lives. Jerry was co-owner at Metzroth’s Clothing and later opened and operated Jerry’s Menswear for close to 20 years. Jerry was an active community member serving on the Sauk Rapids City Council, working with youth hockey and with Living Waters Lutheran Church. During his retirement years, Jerry was employed with Custom Case Works, Daniel Funeral Home and with Benton Stearns Education District.

Jerry enjoyed family time at the lake, good neighbors, fishing, woodworking and above all spending time with his grandchildren. He will be lovingly remembered for his humor, patience and love for people.

He is survived by his wife of almost 57 years, Sharon; children, Marla Emery of Woodbury, Holly (Pat) Lyon of Rice; Jesse of Sauk Rapids; seven grandchildren, Joseph (Gabrielle), Matthew, Kayle (Mike), Michael, Olivia, Maria, Finn; great grandson, Oliver; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Erling, Al, Duane, Merrill and Larry.