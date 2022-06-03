Gerald L. “Jerry” Zimmer, 83, St. Joseph

November 11, 1938 - May 27, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph for Gerald L. “Jerry” Zimmer, age 83, of St. Joseph who passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Roger Klassen will officiate. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday and after 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church’s Heritage Hall in St. Joseph. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Monday at Heritage Hall.

Gerald was born on November 11, 1938 in St. Joseph to Leo and Eugenia (Theisen) Zimmer. He married Kathleen Schroeder on August 31, 1965 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph. Jerry farmed all of his life in St. Joseph. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Jerry’s passions were his faith, family, and farming. He especially enjoyed playing cribbage and 500 rummy with Kitty and the grandchildren, and watching the Twins and Vikings. Jerry also enjoyed fishing, his garden, and Sunday morning breakfast at Perkins.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy “Kitty”; children, Mike (Diane) of St. Joseph, Dave (Julie) of Waite Park , Rick (Tonia) of St. Joseph, Barb (Darrin) Holthaus of St. Joseph, Brad (Cara) of St. Joseph; grandchildren; Brian Zimmer, Matt Zimmer, Steve Zimmer, Jacob Zimmer, Katelyn Zimmer, Andi Laudenbach, Brandon Fowler, Maddie Fowler, Will Zimmer, Isaac Holthaus, Sam Holthaus, Rachel Zimmer, Emma Zimmer, Alayna Zimmer; seven great-grandchildren; siblings, Roger (Loretta) of St. Joseph, Linda (Arnie) Schwieters of St. Paul and Laura (Al) Theisen of St. Joseph; and many nieces and nephews.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Ione Koltes and Dennis Zimmer.