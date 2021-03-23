Gerald L. Folkerts, 86, Waite Park

December 6, 1934 - March 21, 2021

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021 at Love of Christ Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Gerald L. Folkerts, 86 of Waite Park who passed away on Sunday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Pastor Steve Klemp will officiate. Friends and relatives may visit one hour prior to the service at the church.

Gerald Lee Folkerts was born on December 6, 1934 in rural Danube, MN to Henry and Etta (Krueger) Folkerts. He married Lavonne Kosse on January 28, 1956 at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Olivia. Jerry worked as a stone polisher in the granite industry for over 26 years. Prior to his retirement he worked in Lens manufacturing. He was a member of Love of Christ Lutheran Church. Jerry enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking and going to the Dairy Queen. He liked to cook, especially grilling outside or a good fish fry. Jerry could fix anything, as he was very handy and could improvise to find a solution. He was a determined, proud German.

Survivors include his wife, Lavonne of Waite Park, children, Brian (Luanne) of Rockville, LouAnn (Brian) Wells of St. Cloud and Dave of St. Cloud; siblings, Doris (Henry) Otten of Bella Vista, AR, Orville (Loretta) of Chaska and Joyce (Dan) Nelson of Ortonville; six grandchildren; nine great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Dick.