Gerald K. Burgmeier, 84, St. Cloud

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Gerald K. Burgmeier, 84, of St. Cloud will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 19, 2023 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Gerry passed peacefully, with family by his side, on Monday, May 15, 2023 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Reverend Timothy Gapinski will officiate. Entombment will be at Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum, St. Cloud.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and after 10:00 a.m. on Friday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

Gerry was born in St. Cloud to John and Lucille (Krausert) Burgmeier Sr. He grew up in the St. Cloud area, and attended Cathedral High School, graduating in 1956. After a tour of duty in the U.S. Navy, he returned to St. Cloud, where he met and married Neomi E. Bresnahan on June 3, 1961 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids.

Gerry worked for the Great Northern/Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway for 35 years, during which time he and his family lived and worked in Willmar, MN; Spokane, WA; Shoreview, MN; Shawnee, KS; and Ft. Worth, TX; finally returning to the St. Cloud/ Sauk Rapids area when he retired. When his wife subsequently retired several years later, they moved to a home on Long Lake near Longville, MN, returning to the St. Cloud area in 2017.

Survivors include his loving spouse, Neomi; children, Christine Schmidt of Overland Park, KS, Brenda (Billy) Ewing of Ballwin, MO, Aaron (Amanda) of Saratoga, CA; grandchildren, Emma Schmidt, Connor and Sophia Burgmeier; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Mary, Phyllis, John Jr., William, James Sr., Richard and Robert.

A heartfelt thank you to Quiet Oaks Hospice for their exceptional care.