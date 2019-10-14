Gerald Justin, 89, Minneapolis formerly of Little Falls

August 28, 1930 - October 11, 2019



Gerald Justin, 89 year old resident of Minneapolis formerly of Little Falls died Friday, October 11 at the Minneapolis VA Home. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 19 at 1:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. A visitation will be held on Friday, October 18 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. and from 12:00 P.M. until the time of the service on Saturday all visitation times will be held at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service. The burial will be held in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery in Royalton.

Gerald Jerome Justin was born on August 28, 1930 in St. Cloud, MN to the late John and Philomena (Petron) Justin. Jerry was raised in Rice and, then, Royalton, MN until high school when he moved to Fairibault.

After high school, Jerry was in the Merchant Marine’s (Coast Guard) and traveled the Great Lakes in the summer. He then served in the United States Army, where he was stationed in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Jerry married his childhood sweetheart, Patricia Billig. They lived in Duluth, then in Kaiserslautern, Germany and settled in Brooklynn Center where they raised four children. Jerry worked as a maintenance engineer in the dairy industry for many years. He was skilled at all manners of repair, installation and maintenance and held an electrician and high pressure boiler license. He invented many devices and is remembered fondly for his “Jerry” rigging.

In his later years, he was the main care-taker of Pat as her health deteriorated due to Huntington’s Disease.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Sandra of Shaker Heights, OH, Debra (John) Rieman of Finlayson, MN and Larry (Mary) of New Brighton, MN. Sisters-in-law Marilyn Zwack; Carole Zapzalka; Arlene Justin, Evelyn Sorenson and brother-in-law George Sobiek; 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Patricia, and daughter, Linda Plummer.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Huntington Disease Society of America (HDSA.org; 505 Eighth Avenue; Suit 902, New York, NY 10018) Make checks out to HDSA.

The casket bearers will be:

Jerry Lamar Bishop, Jr, Michael Bishop, Adam Rieman, Tim Rieman, Mathew Justin, Briana Justin, Maya Cooper