Gerald “Jerry” W. Sorenson, 73

April 14, 1948 - July 8, 2021

A Celebration of Life will be at a later date for Gerald “Jerry” W. Sorenson, age 73, who passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021 at his home on Briggs Lake surrounded by family and friends after a long battle with cancer.

Jerry was born April 14, 1948 in Ada to Oscar & Ilene (Dienhart) Sorenson. He married Sherry Shirley on September 4, 1970 in Borup. They lived in the Columbia Heights/Fridley area before moving to their Briggs Lake home. Jerry was a member of the Sheet Metal Workers Union and worked as a foreman for Master Mechanical for 35 years. He was a member of the Columbia Heights and Clear Lake Lions Clubs. Jerry enjoyed deer hunting, boating, being on Briggs Lake and spending time with family and friends. He was kind, friendly, social, hardworking and was most proud of his children and grandchildren.

Survivors include his daughter and son, Nikki Sorenson of Omaha, NE and Jason (Lisa) Sorenson of Blaine; brother, Steven (Marsha) Sorenson of Ottertail; brothers-in-law, Larry Kappes of Solon Springs, WI and Butch Barnes of Eden Prairie; grandchildren, Joey and Jaden Sorenson, and Sophia Marrinan; great grandson, Jason Marrinan along with many nieces and nephews. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sherry; and sisters, Jan Kappes and Connie Barnes.