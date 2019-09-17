Gerald “Jerry” L. Butner, 86, Sauk Rapids

September 28, 1932 - September 17, 2019

Memorial services will be 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Sartell for Gerald “Jerry” L. Butner, 86, who passed away peacefully on Tuesday surrounded by his loving family. Pastor Leah Rosso will officiate. Friends and relatives may call one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

Gerald LeRoy Butner was born on September 28, 1932 in Las Animas, CO to Kenneth and Emma (Wheeler) Butner. He married Harriet McAuliffe on December 15, 1962 in Montrose, CO. Jerry proudly served (and played fast pitch softball) in the United States Army from 1953 - 1955. He is a proud alum of Colorado A&M, now Colorado State. Throughout his life, he worked as a school teacher, an agricultural field man, a banker, and in oil and gas leasing. Jerry lived in Sidney, MT for 36 years where he and Harriet raised their two sons. He was active as School Board Chairman and in a variety of other civic and community organizations. He enjoyed golfing, coaching youth sports, refereeing, working as an umpire and was inducted into the Montana Officials Association Hall of Fame in 2001.

Jerry and Harriet moved to Sartell, MN in 1999 to be closer to family. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Sartell and was very active in his community. He participated in Kiwanis, was a Shriner and a Mason. He was a very kind man and he was most proud of his family. He never missed a game that his sons had, or an event of one of his seven granddaughters; driving hundreds of miles, just to be supportive of them. Jerry was a true team player and was passionate about life, his family, and his friends. He was easy to relate to and kept himself grounded by being a great mentor, coach, encourager and friend. Jerry will be remembered for his love of the game, his humility and being able to relax and have coffee with the guys or a cold beer with friends.

Survivors include his loving wife of 56 years, Harriet of Sartell; sons, Lance (Mary) and their daughters, Maddie, Lily, Casey and Sadie, of Eden Prairie and Troy (Lara) and their daughters, Elle, Sophie and Abby, of Hingham, MA; and sisters, Jean Wolf of Las Animas, CO and Diane (Jack) Kelly of Lawrence, KS. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother in law, Ivan Wolf and sister in law, Alison McAuliffe.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to First United Methodist Church in Sartell, or to St. Cloud-Kiwanis International.