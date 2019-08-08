Gerald “Jerry” J. Popp, 80, Sauk Rapids

November 26, 1938 - August 8, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake for Gerald “Jerry” J. Popp, age 80, who passed away Thursday at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by family. Rev. Thomas Becker will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Saturday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 8:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Jerry was born November 26, 1938 in Morrill Township (Morrison County) to Henry & Anna (Kubat) Popp. He married Mary Lee Theisen on June 13, 1961 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake. Mary Lee died June 29, 1998. Jerry married Mary Drew on September 16, 2000 at Annunciation Catholic Church. He lived on Little Rock Lake for over 50 years. He worked at Dezurik’s in Sartell for over 30 years as a Product Configuration Specialist. Jerry was a member of the Rice Sportsman’s Club for over 50 years and was the gambling manager from 1988-2013. Jerry enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling, solving puzzles, camping, and fish fry’s. He was a great Dad, extremely patient, and friendly. Family and friends were very important to him. He enjoyed spending time with friends at the AA Club (Attitude Adjustment) at Rumor’s.

Survivors include his wife, Mary of St. Cloud; children, Russell (Rose) Popp of Maple Grove, Lynn (Steve) Olson of St. Cloud, Wendy (Steve) Jungels of Sartell, and Ryan (Stephanie) Popp of Richfield; step children, Kevin (Sarah) Drew of East St. Paul and Stephanie (Michael) Burke of Syracuse, NY; brother, Bob (Bonnie) Popp of Rice; 14 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Mary Lee; daughter, Julie in 1989; infant son, Randal; brother, Duane; and sister, LaVonne Gruber.