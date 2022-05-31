Gerald “Jerry” H. Peckskamp, 83, Sartell

August 31, 1938 - May 27, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 3, 2022 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Gerald “Jerry” H. Peckskamp, age 83, who passed away at the St. Cloud Hospital on Friday, May 27. Rev. Ronald Weyrens will officiate and burial will be at the Parish Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Thursday and one hour prior to the service on Friday all at the church. Parish prayers will be at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Jerry was born on August 31, 1938 to Henry and Clara (Terway) Peckskamp in Grey Eagle. He was united in marriage to Lorayne Deters on August 16, 1958 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. Jerry lived most of his life in the St. Cloud area and worked at DeZurik’s for 43 years. He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 622 of St. Cloud, and was a former member of the St. Cloud Loyal Order of Moose 1400. Jerry enjoyed golfing, fishing, camping with his family, and bowling. He was a hardworking man who was always helping others and had a great sense of humor. Jerry was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather and will be missed by all who knew him.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Lorayne of Sartell; children, Debra (Dean) Headley of Sauk Rapids, Daniel (Darcy) of Scottsdale, AZ, and Pamela (Randy) Steininger of Sauk Rapids; sisters, Darlene (Vern) Maselow of St Cloud, and Judy Groth of Clarissa; son-in-law, Troy Keske of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Blake (Mel) Headley, Drew (Hannah) Headley, Dane (Blair) Headley, Kayla Steininger, and Cory Steininger (Dani Jo Rae); great grandchildren, Kensi, Liam, Levi, Layne, and Kynleigh. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Jacalyn Keske; brother, David Peckskamp; brother-in-law, Dale Groth; and sister-in-law, Alice Peckskamp.

Special thank you to the all of the staff at the St. Cloud Hospital for their care and support.