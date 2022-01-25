Gerald “Jerry” E. Fritz, 89, Sartell

April 24, 1932 - January 23, 2022

In accordance with his wishes and for the safety of others, there will be no services at this time for Gerald “Jerry” E. Fritz, who passed away at St. Benedict’s Senior Community in St. Cloud on Sunday, January 23, 2022. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Gerald Eugene Fritz was born on April 24, 1932 in Clara City to Marvin and Rose (Coleman) Fritz. He graduated from Clara City High School in 1950 and he went on to join the Navy in 1952. He served his country during the Korean War and was on the USS Bennington. He was stationed in New York City and was very active in the USO where he met many life-long friends. After his service he attended college and graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1959 with a Bachelor’s Degree. He married Rosalyn Rogers on October 21, 1961. The couple moved to Royalton in 1965 where Jerry coached junior high sports and taught high school Industrial Arts. In 1969 they moved to Sartell where Jerry taught Industrial Arts and drivers training. He worked in education for 27 years and retired in 1991. After retirement he enjoyed many hunting and fishing trips with his friends and relatives. He also enjoyed golfing and gardening.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Rosalyn of Sartell; his only daughter Tammy (Leroy) Kraemer of Kimball; and his beloved granddaughter, Kate Kraemer of whom he was so proud of; sister, Sandy (Larry) Asche; sister-in-law, Eileen; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ron and sister, Marlene Torney and brother-in-law, Bob Torney.

Jerry’s family would like to express their thanks and gratitude to all the neighbors and friends that have helped him these past years; and to the St. Cloud VA Hospital for their compassionate care.