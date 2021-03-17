Gerald “Jerry” D. Gruenes, 61, Richmond

March 11, 1960 - March 13, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Church of Our Lady Catholic Church in Manannah for Gerald “Jerry” D. Gruenes, age 61, of Richmond who passed away unexpectedly Saturday, March 13, 2021. Rev. Jeffrey Horejsi will officiate and burial will be at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery, Eden Valley. Visitation will be 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley and one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday.

Jerry was born March 11, 1960 in St. Cloud to Andrew and Marie (Thielen) Gruenes. On October 20, 1979 he married his wife Colleen (Tessmer) at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Eden Valley. He enjoyed his current job as a Field Superintendent and Estimator for Stapf Concrete. In 2000, Jerry established Jerry’s Meats in Richmond. He was a member of the Minnesota Cement Masons Union. Jerry was affiliated with the Church of Our Lady Catholic Church in Manannah and enjoyed volunteering to help with church suppers. He was very well known in the community, being very charismatic and always wanting to help others. Jerry was determined, hardworking, and was proud of his accomplishments especially of his sobriety for the last 30 years. He enjoyed camping, fishing, being outdoors, cooking, grilling, keeping busy, woodworking, fabricating, and especially spending time with his grandchildren. Jerry was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to all who knew him and will be dearly missed.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Colleen of Richmond; children, Brad (Dana Furman) Gruenes of St. Cloud, Robert (Kim) Gruenes of Rockville, and Melinda (Brian) Topp of Manannah; siblings, Kevin Gruenes of Richmond, Greg (Betty) Gruenes of Kensington, Joyce (John) Gertken of Eden Valley, Dennis (Aime) Gruenes of Port Orchard, WA, and Denise Gruenes of Richmond; grandchildren Alayna, Isabella, Delilah, Charlotte, Theodore, and Maxwell. He was preceded in death by his parents; and infant brother John.